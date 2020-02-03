Toyota sells 7,122 units in January 2020

- Clears BS4 stocks in January 2020

- 48 per cent drop in domestic sales in January 2020

Japanese car manufacturer, Toyota has ensured a smooth transition to BS6 by clearing its BS4 stock in January 2020. The company has sold 7,122 vehicles in January 2020 which, includes 1,318 units of the Etios exported last month. The company has sold 5,804 units in the domestic market, thereby witnessing a 48 per cent drop in sales in the same period in India with 11,221 units is sold in the domestic market in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “We are happy that our BS4 stock correction measures helped us efficiently liquidate the BS4 inventory from our plants by January 2020. We have consciously cut down the BS4 production this month to start delivering BS6 vehicles in a phase wise manner depending on BS6 fuel availability across the country.”