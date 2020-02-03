Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Toyota sells 7,122 units in January 2020

Toyota sells 7,122 units in January 2020

February 03, 2020, 01:45 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
1907 Views
Be the first to comment
Toyota sells 7,122 units in January 2020

- Clears BS4 stocks in January 2020 

- 48 per cent drop in domestic sales in January 2020

Japanese car manufacturer, Toyota has ensured a smooth transition to BS6 by clearing its BS4 stock in January 2020. The company has sold 7,122 vehicles in January 2020 which, includes 1,318 units of the Etios exported last month. The company has sold 5,804 units in the domestic market, thereby witnessing a 48 per cent drop in sales in the same period in India with 11,221 units is sold in the domestic market in the country. 

Speaking on the occasion, Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “We are happy that our BS4 stock correction measures helped us efficiently liquidate the BS4 inventory from our plants by January 2020. We have consciously cut down the BS4 production this month to start delivering BS6 vehicles in a phase wise manner depending on BS6 fuel availability across the country.”

  • Toyota
  • Innova Crysta
  • Toyota Innova Crysta
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Auto Expo

Read all Auto Expo 2020 related articles now!

Read More
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Toyota Innova Crysta Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 18.36 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 19.36 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 18.09 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 18.9 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 18.74 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 17.32 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 18.82 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 17.47 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 17.32 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

Toyota Fortuner Much More Than Just A Macho Looking SUV

Toyota Fortuner Much More Than Just A Macho Looking SUV

Big, burly, and road presence by the bucket loa ...

1527 Likes
157223 Views

Toyota Innova Crysta Here’s Why Everyone Wants One

Toyota Innova Crysta Here’s Why Everyone Wants One

We all know that the Toyota Innova Crysta is a ...

3220 Likes
292514 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Kia CarnivalKia Carnival

5th Feb 2020

25L - ₹ 27L
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza FaceliftMaruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift

6th Feb 2020

8L - ₹ 11L
Maruti Suzuki Ignis FaceliftMaruti Suzuki Ignis Facelift

7th Feb 2020

5L - ₹ 8L
Hyundai New CretaHyundai New Creta

Feb 2020

10L - ₹ 17L
Skoda Octavia RS 245Skoda Octavia RS 245

Feb 2020

30L - ₹ 35L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in