Mahindra Funster concept teased ahead of Auto Expo 2020 debut

February 03, 2020, 02:43 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
Mahindra Funster concept teased ahead of Auto Expo 2020 debut

- Mahindra Funster concept could be powered by a 312bhp electric motor

- The model previews the design language for the second-gen XUV500

Mahindra will be showcasing four electric vehicles at the 2020 Auto Expo that will take place later this week, details of which are available here. The brand has now teased one of the models, which has been christened as the Funster concept.

As seen in the teaser video, the Mahindra Funster concept will feature the signature grille design with multiple vertical slats, illuminated Mahindra logo, new inverted L-shaped headlamps and fog lamps clusters with LED light strips. A few other highlights include alloy wheels with blue accents, large fenders and slanting tail-lights.

Details regarding the powertrain are not available at the moment although the Mahindra Funster is rumoured to be propelled by 60kWh battery and four electric motors, one for each wheel. The combined power output is said to be 312bhp. The Funster concept also previews the design language for the second-generation XUV500.

  • Mahindra
  • XUV500
  • Mahindra XUV500
