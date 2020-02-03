BS6 Tata Harrier automatic bookings open; engine specs and variant details revealed

We already know that the updated BS6 Tata Harrier will be showcased at the Auto Expo 2020. Now ahead of the Expo, Tata Motors has commenced taking bookings for BS6 Harrier, which also gets an automatic transmission. Customers can book the new Harrier at an amount of Rs 30,000.

The Tata Harrier now gets an updated 2.0-litre BS6-compliant Kryotec170 diesel engine that pumps out 170bhp and 350Nm, an increase of 30bhp over the old model. This motor is paired to a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission, in addition to a six-speed manual gearbox. The bump in power should help improve the performance of the vehicle to a great extent.

The Tata Harrier automatic will be offered in the XMA, XZA and XZA+ trims, which also means that XZ+ will be the new top-spec variant of the Harrier. The XZ+ gets features like a panoramic sunroof, a six-way electrically-adjustable driver seat with lumbar adjustment and an auto dimming IRVM. On the outside, the updated Harrier features new 17-inch machined alloys and redesigned aerodynamic ORVMs.

The updated Tata Harrier also gets a new Calypso Red colour option with contrast black roof. What's more, all the variants now come loaded with ESP as standard fitment. The BS6 Harrier will continue to compete with the MG Hector, Kia Seltos, Mahindra XUV500 and the Hyundai Creta.