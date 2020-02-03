Auto Expo 2020: What to expect?

With just a few hours to go before the gates of India’s biennial motor show opens, we bring to you all that you can expect from the 2020 Auto Expo. Here is a rundown of everything that’d be showcased and launched at the 15th Edition of the country’s biggest automotive platform:

Maruti Suzuki:

Opening the show would be Maruti Suzuki’s pavilion where we’ll be greeted by the Futuro-E concept. This new electric concept is a futuristic electric coupe SUV study that will shape the company's design direction for its upcoming new cars.

Joining the concept will be the updated pair of Vitara Brezza facelift and the Ignis facelift, both of which will be launched in India at the Expo stage. Apart from these, we also expect to see the petrol derivative of the S-Cross and the Indian debut of the much-awaited Jimny at the expo stage.

Hyundai:

Hyundai’s theme for 2020 Auto Expo is – “Freedom in Future Mobility”. Making its first Indian appearance will be the second-generation Hyundai Creta. Taking cues from the ix35, the new Creta will sport a new design language and will be filled to the brim with features.

Also on showcase will be the Tucson facelift along with 13 other cars and future-ready technologies and concepts under their theme.

Renault:

Renault India will have a display of 12 cars and two engines at the biennial expo stage. We might also get to see the upcoming Renault HBC, which will be a rival to the Vitara Brezza. The BS6 compliant range from the French carmaker will also be present. And gracing the Renault pavilion will be last year’s Formula 1 car that was driven by Danial Riccardo/Nico Hulkenberg.

Tata Motors:

Exciting debut at the Tata’s pavilion will be the all-new Gravitas and the BS6 compliant Harrier. But garnering attention will be the smaller H2X (Hornbill) mini-SUV. The production model will rival the likes of the Maruti Ignis and Ford Freestyle.

Tata Motors will also showcase a slew of passenger and commercial vehicles including the recently updated line-up of Altroz, Nexon, Tiago, Tigor and Nexon EV.

MG Motor

Introducing their third product for India, MG Motor will drop the veil of the new Gloster. Globally known as Maxus D90, the Gloster is a full-size SUV which will take on the Ford Endeavour and Toyota Fortuner.

We also hope to see the three-row version of the Hector, which will not only get new styling but also a new name.

Kia Motors

Marking their second appearance at the Expo, Kia will launch the Carnival in India at the Expo. Following up will be the new sub-four metre SUV concept which will surely grab eyeballs. The Korean brand will also showcase 14 products at its arena ranging everything from Kia Seltos X-Line concept to Soul EV and Niro EV along with Xceed and Stonic.

Mahindra

In what has become a tradition now, Mahindra will showcase an outrageous concept at the Expo based on one of their production models. This time it will be called the Funster Concept but instead of being just a concept, it would serve as a design study for the new-gen XUV500.

Mahindra will also showcase a range of vehicles (almost 18 new vehicles) including the electric derivatives of the XUV500, XUV300, KUV100 as well as the Atom quadricycle.

Great Wall Motor’s Haval

Kickstarting their Indian venture will be the Chinese carmaker Great Wall with their two electric concepts. Under the Haval brand, the first concept will be of a mid-size SUV called the Concept H, while the other concept car is called Vision 2025 e-SUV which is more of a design study.

Mercedes-Benz

Outdoorsy patrons will love the Mercedes-Benz’s Marco Polo edition of the V-Class. The V-Class Marco Polo is a take on combining luxury with road-trips, camping and celebrating the spirit of adventure.

Meanwhile, the exciting line-up from the Three-Pointed Star also includes A-Class sedan and the new-gen GLA. Also joining in from the AMG division would be the AMG GT 4-Door.

Volkswagen

Volkswagen will arrive at the Expo stage with an armada of SUVs. The German carmaker will unveil the T-Cross, T-Roc, Tiguan AllSpace and the ID. CROZZ electric crossover apart from that a new SUV based on India 2.0 program’s MQB-A0-IN platform is also expected.

Skoda

Gracing the Skoda pavilion will be the new Vision Concept. Called the Vision IN, this new design preview will give us a glimpse of the new Seltos and Creta rival in the making.

Apart from the concept, we might also get to drool over the Octavia RS245 and the updated line-up of Superb. The much-awaited Karoq SUV might also make it to the showcase.

Miss Outs

There’s a long list of manufacturers who will be missing in action at the 2020 Auto Expo. This list includes prominent names like BMW, JaguarLand Rover, Honda, Toyota, Ford, Jeep, Audi, Lexus, Volvo and the upcoming carmaker PSA’s Citroen.