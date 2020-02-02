Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol hybrid to debut on 5 February at Auto Expo 2020

- Will be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine

- Could get a four-speed torque converter as option

- S-Cross petrol likely to be launched in March 2020

Maruti Suzuki will showcase the S-Cross petrol hybrid in India on 5 February at the Auto Expo 2020. The S-Cross petrol will be launched in March 2020. With the introduction of the petrol powertrain, Maruti Suzuki will discontinue the S-Cross diesel in India.

The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol will be powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15B motor that will pump out 103bhp and 138Nm of peak torque. This motor will be paired to Suzuki’s SHVS mild-hybrid system that comes with a dual-battery setup and an integrated starter generator. The petrol motor will be offered with a five-speed manual transmission and Suzuki may also offer a four-speed torque converter automatic as an option.

Besides the S-Cross petrol, Maruti Suzuki will also showcase the Futuro-E coupe SUV design concept, the Vitara Brezza facelift and the Ignis facelift at the Auto Expo 2020. The Maruti Suzuki pavilion will have a total 17 cars on display, including the Swift Hybrid and the Suzuki Jimny.