    Nissan-Datsun car ownership subscription plan - All you need to know

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    473 Views
    Nissan-Datsun car ownership subscription plan - All you need to know

    Nissan India has recently partnered with ORIX to come up with a new initiative - 'Nissan Intelligent Ownership Subscription Plan'. Some Nissan and Datsun cars are being offered on a subscription basis, especially for owners who would love to have the flexibility of having a variety of car ownership experiences. Here's all you need to know about this scheme.

    1. Intelligent Ownership Subscription Plan

    Prospective customers have to pay a refundable security deposit before subscribing with a monthly fee and getting a Nissan/Datsun car. Subscribers can get their choice of car available which will come with a white number plate. Interestingly, the carmaker is also offering a buy-back option if the customer wishes to change his/her mind.

    2. Which cars?

    Subscribers can now opt for and own the Nissan Kicks, Nissan Magnite, and even the Datsun Redigo with minimum liability.

    3. Where all in India?

    At present, these subscription plans are available in Chennai, Delhi NCR, and Hyderabad. The carmaker plans to introduce it in many more cities at a later stage. In fact, the second phase includes Bangalore, Mumbai, and Pune.

    4. What else does it cover?

    The subscription fee covers registration fee, vehicle insurance, road tax, and even RTO expenses. Moreover, the plan also covers all maintenance costs including scheduled and unscheduled repairs. Then, there's tyre and battery replacement, 24x7 roadside assistance, and even the cost of paperwork.

    5. How much does it cost?

    As mentioned earlier, a customer is required to pay a nominal refundable security deposit at the start of the subscription plan. Then, subsequently, pay a fixed monthly fee which is determined on the basis of the car and the subscription tenure. For example, monthly subscription plans for the Kicks and the Magnite start from Rs 23,999 and Rs 17,999 per month, respectively. Finally, plans for the Datsun Redi-Go start from Rs 8,999 per month.

    Left Front Three Quarter
    Nissan Magnite Image
    Nissan Magnite
    ₹ 5.59 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Popular Videos

