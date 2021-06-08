CarWale
    Mercedes-Benz EQE takes shape in first spied images

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    -         Expected debut later this year

    -         Could also get an AMG performance version

    The Mercedes-Benz EQ line-up is growing. Currently six-members strong, the German carmaker has plans of introducing at least four more EQ models as a part of its electric onslaught this year. The next in line is probably this – the EQE. Or you can also call it the electric E-Class.

    Spied near the Nurburgring, the EQE appears to be in its production-ready shape. And things only start to get exciting. According to some trademark registration, Mercedes-Benz will be getting the EQE in the ‘43’,’ 53’, and ‘63’ guise. So what we see here in these spied images is the prototype of the high-performance AMG line-up of the EQ family. Yes, it does sound ‘ludicrous’, but it’s inevitable.

    Telltale signs of the EQE prototype are its EQS-inspired design with sleek and slippery bodywork. But the massive alloy wheels are a sure give away that this truly is in its AMG guise. Even its red-finished brake callipers fail badly at hiding themselves. What’s hiding under the concealment is not hard to guess. For it is most likely that the EQE would look like a scaled-down EQS with many bits trickled down both inside and out.

    And if the benchmark set by the conventionally-powered, petrol-sipping, tyre-burning E63 AMG is anything to go by; the EQE in the AMG guise has some huge shoes to fill. And we think it wouldn’t be an arduous task, all things considered. With a large battery pack, the EQE could easily have at least 600bhp on tap. Add some torque vectoring on each wheel and clever wizardry in the form of software divination and voila, it could even beat the standard E63 AMG on any possible ground without breaking a sweat – or in terms of EVs, without dropping a charge.

    We could see an EQ concept before the official premiere of the EQE electric sedan. It won’t have a direct rival except the already revealed Porsche Taycan, Audi E-Tron GT and Tesla Model S which are already sprawling the streets. Except until the electric BMW M5 comes along, which – if the rumours are to be believed – isn’t too far behind.

