India car sales analysed: May 2021

Car sales have continued to be slow for the second consecutive month in May 2021 with the extension of lockdown in several states. Despite limited operations, car manufactures in the country, except Toyota, have registered a significant rise in sales last month as compared to the same period in May 2020. That said, all major car manufacturers in India have witnessed a considerable drop in month-on-month (MoM) sales.

Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, and Tata Motors continue to hold the top-three positions with 32,903-unit, 25,001-unit, and 15,181-unit sales, respectively. Read below to learn more about the sales performance of brands and their respective models in May 2021.

Maruti Suzuki

Irrespective of the market conditions, Maruti Suzuki continues to lead sales with 32,903-unit sales in May 2021. The top-three strong selling models for Maruti Suzuki in May were the Swift (7,005 units), Dzire (5,819 units), and the Baleno (4,803 units). Maruti Suzuki Alto, the longest bestselling model in the country has slipped down to the fourth position last month with 3,220-unit sales. Interestingly, Maruti Suzuki has registered 140 per cent growth in sales last month as compared to 13,702-unit sales in May 2020.

Hyundai

Hyundai India has retained its second rank in terms of car sales in May 2021. The company registered 25,001-unit sales in May 2021 as compared to 6,883 units in the same period last year, thereby witnessing an impressive 263 per cent increase in sales. The top-three popular sellers for Hyundai last month were – the Creta (7,527 units), Grand i10 (3,804 units), and the Venue (4,840 units).

Tata Motors

Tata Motors holds the third rank in terms of car sales in India. The Indian utility vehicle manufacturer, Tata Motors has reported a 382 per cent growth in sales with 15,181-unit sales last month as compared to 3,152-unit sales in May 2020. The top-three popular sellers for the company last month were – the Nexon (6,439 units), the Altroz (2,896 units), and the Tiago (2,582 units).

Kia

Kia has retained its lost position to Mahindra and has emerged as the fourth bestseller in the country last month. The company sold 11,050 units in India in May 2021 as compared to 1,661-unit sales in May 2020, thereby registering a massive growth of 565 per cent. The Sonet and the Seltos have been the key contributors with 6,627-unit and 4,277-unit sales, respectively.

Mahindra

Mahindra, the country’s popular utility vehicle manufacturer has slipped down to the fifth position last month. The country’s popular utility car manufacturer, sold 7,748 cumulative units in India last month as compared to 3,745-unit sales in May 2020, thereby registering a sales growth of 107 per cent. The Bolero (3,517 units), Thar (1,911 units), and the Scorpio (1,782 units) were the key contributors to the overall sales.

Renault

French carmaker Renault has moved up to the sixth position from the eighth rank with 2,620-unit sales in India last month as compared to 1,753-unit sales in May 2021, thereby witnessing a 49 per growth in sales. The Kiger (1,326 units), Kwid (738 units), and the Triber (524 units) were the key contributors to the company’s sales.

Honda

Honda holds the seventh rank in May 2021. The company registered a healthy 442 per cent growth with 2,032-unit sales in May as compared to 375-unit sales in May 2020. The City and the Amaze have been the strong sellers for the company with 1,148-units and 478-unit sales, respectively, in India last month.

MG Motor

MG Motor has witnessed 103 per cent growth in sales with 1,444-unit sales last month as compared to 710-unit sales in the same period last year. Of these, 1,231 units were from the Hector alone.

Volkswagen

German car manufacturer, Volkswagen sold 1,425 units in India last month as compared to 1,404-unit sales in May 2020, thereby reporting a 1.5 per cent growth in sales. Of these, 1,107 units were from the Polo alone.

Nissan

Nissan has witnessed 227-unit sales last month as compared to 378-unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a 227 per cent growth in sales. The Magnite was a strong contributor with 1,200-unit sales in India last month.

Ford

Ford India sold 766-unit sales in May 2021 as compared to 571-unit sales in May 2020, thereby witnessing a 34 per cent growth in sales. The Ecosport was a strong contributor with 503-unit sales in the country last month.

Skoda

Skoda has outsold Toyota in India last month. The company sold 716 units in India last month, wherein 603 units were from the Rapid sedan.

Toyota

Toyota car sales have dropped by significantly last month. The company reported a 57 per cent drop in sales as the company sold 707 units in the country last month as compared to 1,641-unit sales in May 2020. The sales have been affected as the company had temporarily halted operations for an 18-day period from 26 April to 14 May due to scheduled annual maintenance. The Urban Cruiser has been the popular seller for the company with 373-unit sales last month.

FCA

FCA is second last on the list with 475-unit sales from the Jeep Compass. The sales for the Compass increased by 411 per cent last month as compared to 93-unit sales in India in May 2020.

Citroen

Citroen is a new entrant in the Indian market. The company sold 40 units of the C5 Aircross in the country last month.

The government has announced unlock plans in a phased manner starting from June 2021. With relaxations in norms, we expect to see a significant rise in sales in the current month. Car sales in May had been affected by lockdown restrictions and a series of price hikes announced by most of the major car manufacturers in the country.