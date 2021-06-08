Lamborghini Huracán Evo RWD Spyder launched - All you need to know

Sports car manufacturer Lamborghini has extended the Huracán Evo model line-up in India by launching the Huracán Evo rear-wheel-drive Spyder at Rs 3.54 crore (ex-showroom, across India). The brand already has the Huracán Evo, Evo RWD and Evo Spyder versions in the country and now the Evo RWD Spyder has joined the bloodline.

The Huracán Evo RWD Spyder comes with a rare naturally aspirated V10 mill married to a seven-speed dual clutch transmission. This prodigious 5,204cc V10 petrol engine develops 601bhp at 8,000rpm and delivers 560Nm of torque at 6,500rpm. The Evo RWD Spyder achieves the 0 to 100kmph sprint time in just 3.5 seconds while it can go from 0 to 200kmph in an astonishing 9.6 seconds. Its top speed is limited to 324kmph.

This sports car is a masterwork like any other Lamborghini and is very identical to the Huracán models too. The Huracán Evo RWD Spyder uses a lightweight chassis made with a combination of aluminium and carbon. Besides, its body is also made of aluminium and thermoplastic resin. To distinguish the Evo RWD Spyder from other Huracán models, it gets a redesigned front bumper with an extended splitter and a new rear diffuser.

Moreover, the Huracán Evo RWD Spyder features a soft-top roof that can be opened or closed in 17 seconds at speeds of up to 50kmph. The Evo RWD Spyder is fitted with Pirelli P Zero 19-inch alloy wheels at the front and rear.

Inside, the Evo RWD Spyder has a typical Lamborghini-styled interior. The fighter jet-like cockpit features a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a vertical 8.4-inch central information display with real-time navigation with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. It also comes with an Amazon Alexa voice assistant. Additionally, the connected car services can be used by installing the Lamborghini UNICA app.

The Huracán Evo RWD Spyder is equipped with plenty of features such as performance traction control, electronic stability control, multiple airbags, geofencing alert, over-the-air-software updates, car finder and vehicle status report.