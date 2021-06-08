All-new Kia Sportage revealed globally

- Receives fresh exterior design

- Interior features a curved display

Kia has pulled the covers off the latest-generation Sportage SUV. Into its fifth-generation and following the footsteps of the recently revealed EV6, the Sportage is the second model under the brand’s ‘Opposites United’ ideology and receives a revamped exterior along with an interior that is designed anew.

With the new Sportage, Kia has gone back to the drawing board, this time collaborating with its design team from Korea, Germany, China, and the US. And the end result is a more sporty, muscular, and aggressive looking SUV. Beginning with the front, the signature tiger-nose grille with gloss black mesh design has now grown in width and is flanked by the boomerang-shaped DRLs. Corrugated on either side of the front bumper are LED headlamps while the fog lamps are housed separately lower with a silver garnish.

Moving to the side, the chrome strip running below the window line kinking on the D-pillar gives the SUV more character while the black roof and the pronounced rear wheel arches give it a more muscular stance. The rear profile is dominated by the new split LED tail lamps that further extend to the side body and are adjoined by a thin horizontal line. The roof-mounted spoiler and the dual-tone rear bumper with a silver insert further complete the look.

The cabin of the Sportage gets a curved display and neatly displays the instrument cluster as well as the infotainment system. Two horizontal aircon vents are integrated horizontally below the display while there are other ones placed vertically at both ends of the screen. Further, the centre console space gets cup holders, operating system configuration, soft-touch switches, and the new shift-by-wire transmission dial.

There is a top-spec Sportage X-Line trim that offers a more aggressive exterior styling along with an interior theme that can be had in a signature green or black seating.

Kia is yet to announce the powertrain options and detailed specifications of the Sportage. As for India, Kia presently has three cars in its portfolio – the Seltos, Sonet, and the Carnival. The car manufacturer is also working on its fourth model that is expected to be an MPV offering and will be introduced in the country in early 2022.