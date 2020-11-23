Nissan Magnite to debut with carmaker’s new logo design

-Nissan Magnite will be the first offering for the Indian market under the ‘Nissan Next’ program

-The Magnite will feature the company’s new flat-design 2D logo

A few months back, the Japanese carmaker revealed its first new logo in over 20 years alongside its new electric Ariya SUV. The revised emblem is a modern-looking 2D logo with a thin circular design around the brand’s nameplate. Nissan says that the new logo symbolises “the company’s dedication to keep innovating for new generations of customers.”

Since then, the new badge is in use on both digital and physical platforms. As per Nissan Next strategy, the company plans to introduce 12 new models globally in a period of next 18 months. A few other car manufacturers like BMW and Volkswagen also unveiled redesigned new logos in a bid to revolutionise the brands in the new era of electric cars.

Under the transformation project, Nissan is all set to launch its B-segment compact SUV - Magnite for the Indian market on 2 December. The Magnite will mark Nissan’s entry in the competitive and crowded compact SUV category. As per the news on the internet, the sub-four metre vehicle could be priced at a starting price of Rs 5.50 lakh (ex-showroom). If things turn out to be bona fide, the Magnite will profoundly undercut its rivals and even encroach the premium hatchback segment giving customers a valued proposition.

With the launch of the Magnite, Nissan should also aim in prioritising and strengthening its sales and service network in the nation which would provide for strong demand for the products. The Nissan Magnite will be offered in two sets of petrol engines. A 1.0-litre naturally aspirated engine making 70bhp and 96Nm torque and another 1.0-litre Turbo HRA0 petrol motor milling out 97bhp and 160Nm of peak torque. Both the engines are paired with a five-speed manual and CVT transmission. We have driven the Nissan Magnite Turbo Petrol in both guises and you can read as well as watch the video here.