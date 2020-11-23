CarWale
    Aditya Nadkarni

    Kia undertakes service campaign for Seltos diesel variants due to fuel pump issue

    - Few Kia Seltos diesel variants could have a faulty fuel pump

    - The fuel pump, if found to be faulty, will be repaired or replaced

    Kia Motors India has announced a service campaign for the diesel variants of the Seltos due to a possible issue with the fuel pump of the vehicle. The company received feedback from customers and communication to inspect and repair the issue with the fuel pump has been released.

    Kia Motors India shared an official statement on the issue, stating, “At Kia Motors, there is a regular practice of upgrading the product. On the feedback received from customers and various sources, necessary improvements are done keeping customers in mind. For vehicles already on road, a communication/guideline is released to the dealers giving details of the inspection process and repairs to be carried out. The recent communication involves inspection of the fuel pump and in-case of any observation, the dealer is required to repair/replace as the case may be. There is no recall which is announced, it is basically a service action campaign being done on Kia cars to ensure that our customers do not face any inconvenience.”

    The Kia Seltos is available with three engine options that include 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engine as well as a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol motor. The 1.5-litre diesel mill is tuned to produce 113bhp and 250Nm of torque. This motor is paired to a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit.

