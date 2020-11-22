All About Cars with Vikrant | Nissan Magnite - Is it a Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue Rival | Carwale

This week we discuss our first drive impressions of the new Nissan Magnite 2020, especially the variants powered by its new Turbocharged 1.0-litre HRA0 petrol engine. We show you how it looks inside-out, how it feels on the inside, if the features are attractive, if it steers well, rides comfortably and handles as well as the bigger SUVs in the company's lineup. Finally, we tell if you should shortlist and buy it, pitting it against competition like the Hyundai Venue and Kia Seltos.

Then of course we answer all your questions related to new car, upcoming cars and used cars. We tell you if you should be worried about reports of Kia Seltos DCT heating up in traffic, steering wheel return to centre issues on Tata Tigor and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios , what to choose between the 6-seater Maruti Suzuki XL6 and 7-seater Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and ponder on the launch date of the next-gen Tata Safari.

Finally we answer the exhaustive list of questions our viewers left as comments on last week's All About Cars video. This includes answering queries on the next-gen Ford EcoSport, best car for certain budgets, next-gen Volkswagen Polo, how effective ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) are in India, G-NCAP test ratings and tell you which is better - the Ford Endeavour or the Toyota Fortuner.