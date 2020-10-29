CarWale
    New Nissan Magnite prices to be revealed next month; bookings to open soon

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    18,453 Views
    - Nissan Magnite will be offered in eight colours

    - The model will be powered by a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine

    Nissan India has confirmed that the company will announce the prices of the Magnite next month. The company is also slated to open bookings for the sub-four metre SUV in November, while deliveries could begin later.

    Unveiled earlier this month, the new Nissan Magnite will be offered in eight colours, details of which are available here. Powering the model will be a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual unit or a CVT unit. The model returns a claimed fuel efficiency of 20kmpl.

    Nissan Magnite Dashboard

    Exterior highlights of the upcoming Nissan Magnite will include LED headlamps and fog lights, a large grille with chrome inserts on either side, dual-tone alloy wheels, squared wheel arches, front and rear silver skid plates, silver roof rails, and puddle lamps. We have previewed the Nissan Magnite, and you can read all about it here.

    Inside, the 2020 Nissan Magnite will come equipped with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Nissan Connect, wireless charging, cruise control, fully digital seven-inch coloured MID, engine start-stop button, steering mounted controls, around view monitor, and a rear arm-rest with cup holders and a mobile holder. The model will receive safety features such as dual airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, anti-roll bar, speed sensing auto door lock, VDC, HSA, and HBA.

