    • Nissan Magnite colour options revealed ahead of launch

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Aditya Nadkarni

    - Nissan Magnite will be offered in five mono-tone and four dual-tone colours

    - The model will be powered by a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine

    The new Nissan Magnite made its global debut in India earlier this week. The model, which will be launched in the second half of FY20-21, will be offered only with a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. Nissan has now revealed a few details of the Magnite, such as the colour options.

    Nissan Magnite Right Front Three Quarter

    The upcoming Nissan Magnite sub-four metre SUV will be available in eight colours including five mono-tone options and three dual-tone options. These include Flare Garnet Red, Sandstone Brown, Blade Silver, Onyx Black, Storm White, Flare Garnet Red with Onyx Black, Pearl White with Onyx Black, and Vivid Blue with Storm White.

    Nissan Magnite Right Rear Three Quarter

    Under the hood of the Nissan Magnite will be a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine paired to a five-speed manual transmission or a CVT unit. The model, which is claimed to have a fuel efficiency of 20kmpl, will come equipped with safety features such as dual airbags, ABS with EBD, HSA, VDC, traction control, and a speed-sensing auto-door lock.

    Nissan Magnite Left Front Three Quarter

    Feature-wise, the new Nissan Magnite will receive LED headlamps, LED fog lights, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, L-shaped LED DRLs, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, a fully-digital instrument cluster, Nissan Connect, cruise control, around-view monitor, and AC vents for the second row. 

    Nissan Magnite Image
    Nissan Magnite
