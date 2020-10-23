Jeep Compass seven-seater spied testing on public roads

-It shall be based on Jeep’s ‘Small Wide 4x4 platform’

-Expected to launch in early 2021

We have brought to you earlier, several spy images of the new Jeep Compass facelift being tested on Indian roads. This time around, spy shots of the three-row Jeep Compass (codenamed ‘Low D 3-row’) have surfaced on the web for the first time. The Jeep Compass was introduced for the Indian markets in 2017 and was an instant success in its segment. Since then, the Compass has not received any major updates.

It is deemed to be based on the ‘Small Wide 4x4’ platform which also underpins the Compass and the Renegade. The prototype seen here is covered in heavy camouflage; however, the side profile now reveals a big rear quarter glass with an extended D-pillar indicating a third-row seat setup. We expect a slightly grown wheelbase with squared wheel arches to accommodate the third-row seats. We also suspect newly designed front and rear bumpers, sleek LED headlamps and tail lamps for the upcoming SUV. Not many details are known at the moment with regards to the interiors. However, we expect it to be loaded with more premium and superior features than the Jeep Compass as it will be placed higher with the major league. It could also feature Jeep’s an all-new new 10.1-inch UConnect infotainment system, new steering wheel and rearranged climate control buttons.

Under the bonnet, the engine option for the Jeep Compass D-SUV is likely to remain unchanged with the BS6 compliant, 1.4-litre turbo-petrol and 2.0-litre diesel unit with the former making 160bhp and 250Nm torque and the latter 117bhp and 350Nm of torque, both offered with six-speed manual and a seven-speed DCT gearbox. It is speculated that the seven-seat version of the Compass could be launched alongside or soon after the Jeep Compass facelift in early 2021. On launch, it will go up against the Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace, Skoda Kodiaq and the Honda CR-V.

