Hyundai Xcent removed from website; discontinued?

- Hyundai Xcent was powered by 1.2-litre petrol and diesel engines

- The model was also sold in a CNG variant to the fleet segment

Hyundai India has discreetly removed the Xcent sub-four metre sedan from its official website, hinting that the model is likely to have been discontinued. The spiritual successor to the model, known as the Aura, was launched in the country earlier this year.

While the Aura was launched in January, the model was positioned above the Xcent, an arrangement similar to the Grand i10 and Grand i10 Nios that are sold simultaneously in the country. The model was also offered to the fleet segment, exclusively available with a CNG variant.

Engine options on the Hyundai Xcent included a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 1.2-litre diesel engine. The former was capable of producing 82bhp and 114Nm of torque while the latter produced 74bhp and 190Nm of torque. Both engines were paired to a five-speed manual transmission.