New Mahindra XUV500 interiors spied again; gets electronic parking brake

- Second-gen Mahindra XUV500 spied with a rotary knob for infotainment functions

- The model is scheduled to launch in H1 2021

Mahindra continues testing the next-gen XUV500 ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place in the first half of 2021. New spy images shared on the web give us another look at the interior, revealing new features.

As seen in the spy image, the interiors of the second-gen Mahindra XUV500 will receive a dual-tone dashboard, electronic parking brake with auto-hold function, leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel, steering mounted controls, cup holders, and black upholstery with white stitching. A few reports suggest that the model gets drive modes, whereas a closer look reveals that it is, in fact, a rotary knob with buttons to control the infotainment functions. The new XUV500 also receives a dual-screen layout, with one screen for the infotainment system and the other for the instrument cluster.

Previous spy images of the 2021 Mahindra XUV500 have revealed that the model will receive a completely new exterior design with features such as flush-fitting door handles, the signature multi-slat grille, and new alloy wheels.

Powertrain options on the upcoming Mahindra XUV500 could include a range of 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines. A six-speed manual unit could be a standard affair while an automatic unit and an AWD system are likely to be offered as options.

