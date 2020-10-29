CarWale
    • India-bound 2021 Isuzu MU-X unveiled in Thailand

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    388 Views
    -The MU-X gets a complete exterior, interior and mechanical makeover

    -The new generation model will be powered by 1.9-litre and 3.0-litre diesel engines

    -It is expected to arrive in India by 2021

    Isuzu has unveiled the all new MU-X seven-seater SUV at a preview event in Thailand. It is a completely revamped model with barely any design elements carried over from its predecessor. The exterior, interior and even the engines have undergone a complete makeover. We give you the complete details on the newly transformed next-gen MU-X.

    Isuzu MU-X BS6 Rear View

    The MU-X now looks bigger, bolder and muscular with a new distinct design. The new model has also grown in overall dimensions as compared to the outgoing one. The front two-slat horizontal grille is outlined with a thick chrome panel embedding the Isuzu nomenclature. The head lamps are now sleeker with LED treatment and sharp arrow like LED DRLs. The bumpers are redesigned with the fog lights now placed at the bottom end. The noticeable change on the side is the newly designed rear quarter glass and a single crease design running along the body. It also gets redesigned petal shaped 20-inch alloy wheels. The rear has new sharper wrap-around tail lamps and a new tweaked bumper.

    Isuzu MU-X BS6 Dashboard

    The cabin of the new MU-X looks modern and premium. The dashboard and door trims get dark golden accents with matching ventilated leather seats. The list of features have gone up which now includes nine-inch infotainment system, eight sound speakers, ambient lighting, multi-function steering wheel with paddle shifters, auto headlamps, dual zone climate control, partially digital MID, electric parking brake, eight-way power adjustable driver seat, multi-purpose storage, walk away auto lock and a powered tailgate with jam protection.

    Isuzu MU-X BS6 Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    The top-spec model is also equipped with some intelligent level one advanced autonomous tech including manual speed limiter, parking assist, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, multi collision brake, forward collision warning with autonomous emergency braking. It also packs in six airbags, hill start and descent assist and traction control. 

    Isuzu MU-X BS6 Front View

    The 2021 MU-X will internationally be offered with two oil-burner engine options. One is the 1.9-litre Ddi producing 150bhp and 350Nm of torque and other, more powerful, 3.0-litre Ddi making 190bhp power and 450Nm torque mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox and a four-wheel drive setup. Now, the MU-X is axed in India as it was not updated to the BS6 emission norms. However, the D-Max pick-up truck was just launched this month which shares its underpinnings with the MU-X. This could hint at a probable launch of the next-gen MU-X in the country by next year.

