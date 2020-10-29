CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Production-ready Skoda Vision IN SUV spied testing

    Production-ready Skoda Vision IN SUV spied testing

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    114 Views
    Production-ready Skoda Vision IN SUV spied testing

    - Skoda Vision IN will be launched in Q2 2021

    - The model will rival the Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, and the Hyundai Creta

    The upcoming Skoda Vision IN SUV has been caught during a public road test yet again. New spy images give us a look at what could be the first sighting of the production-ready model, which will be launched in mid-2021.

    As seen in the spy image, the Skoda Vision IN test-mule features production-ready elements such as the headlamps and the signature multi-slat grille as seen on most Skoda products. We can also see the air dam housed in between the bumper as well as the roof rails. Previous spy images also gave us a look at the rear profile, details of which are available here.

    The Skoda Vision IN is based on the MQB-A0-IN platform which also underpins the Volkswagen Taigun. Likely to be christened as the Kliq, the model was showcased in the concept format at the 2020 Auto expo earlier this year.

    Engine options on the new Skoda Vision IN SUV could include a 1.0-litre TSI engine and a 1.5-litre TSI engine. The former is expected to be offered with a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit while the latter might be offered exclusively with a seven-speed DCT unit. Once launched, the Vision IN SUV will rival the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, Renault Duster, and the Nissan Kicks.

    Image Source

    Skoda Vision IN Concept Image
    Skoda Vision IN Concept
    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    • Skoda
    • Vision IN Concept
    • Skoda Vision IN Concept
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • skoda-cars
    • other brands
    Skoda Rapid TSI

    Skoda Rapid TSI

    ₹ 7.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Skoda-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Toyota Yaris Black Limited Edition

    Toyota Yaris Black Limited Edition

    ₹ 12.40 - 13.60 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - October 2020 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars