Production-ready Skoda Vision IN SUV spied testing

- Skoda Vision IN will be launched in Q2 2021

- The model will rival the Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, and the Hyundai Creta

The upcoming Skoda Vision IN SUV has been caught during a public road test yet again. New spy images give us a look at what could be the first sighting of the production-ready model, which will be launched in mid-2021.

As seen in the spy image, the Skoda Vision IN test-mule features production-ready elements such as the headlamps and the signature multi-slat grille as seen on most Skoda products. We can also see the air dam housed in between the bumper as well as the roof rails. Previous spy images also gave us a look at the rear profile, details of which are available here.

The Skoda Vision IN is based on the MQB-A0-IN platform which also underpins the Volkswagen Taigun. Likely to be christened as the Kliq, the model was showcased in the concept format at the 2020 Auto expo earlier this year.

Engine options on the new Skoda Vision IN SUV could include a 1.0-litre TSI engine and a 1.5-litre TSI engine. The former is expected to be offered with a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit while the latter might be offered exclusively with a seven-speed DCT unit. Once launched, the Vision IN SUV will rival the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, Renault Duster, and the Nissan Kicks.

