Nissan Magnite and Kicks prices hiked by up to Rs 36,000

Nissan India has joined a number of automobile manufacturers as it has increased the prices across its product range with effect from January 2022. The company has hiked the prices of the Magnite and the Kicks by up to Rs 36,000.

Coming to the Nissan Magnite, which is the most recent launch by the brand, customers will shell out an amount ranging from Rs 5,500 to Rs 36,000 based on the choice of variant. The Kicks, on the other hand, is now dearer by Rs 20,010 to Rs 25,010, depending on the variant chosen for purchase.

Last month, Nissan India sold 3,010 vehicles in the local market and a total of 27,695 units in the year 2021. The brand thus recorded a Y-o-Y growth of 159 per cent. Back in 2020, the carmaker sold just 6,609 units, and you can read about the sales report here.