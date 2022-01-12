Mercedes-Benz EQS coming to India in 2022; to be locally assembled

German luxury automaker Mercedes-Benz is all set to launch its all-new electric flagship, the EQS saloon in India later this year. More importantly, the all-electric EQS will be assembled at the brand's Pune plant in Maharashtra. And it is expected to commence in the last quarter of 2022. Apart from that, the manufacturer aims to launch about ten vehicles in India this year.

The EQS is an S-Class equivalent. More precisely, the fully-electric EQS is also a point of departure for Mercedes-Benz in terms of its design philosophy. This novel design philosophy used in the electric flagship is called ‘One Bow’ design. Typical of EQ family cars, the EQS features an LED light strip (called Lightbelt) at the front and rear, which adjoins the headlamps and rear lights.

On the inside, the EQS bears the inherent luxury of the S-Class. In fact, it takes the interior to the next level. The 58-inch MBUX Hyperscreen setup dominates the fascia of the EQS. It is a pillar-to-pillar single piece setup with screens divided into three sections.

To be specific, there is a 12.3-inch driver display, 17.7-inch infotainment touchscreen and another 12.3-inch display for the co-passenger. Interestingly, they are OLED screens. Besides this, the sumptuous cabin of the EQS wears premium upholstery and comes with a hi-fi surround sound system, electronically controlled seats with massage function and suchlike.

Here is the crux of the EQS. For the India-bound EQS, there will probably be two primary variants: the EQS 450+ and EQS 580 4Matic. Both the trims come powered by a 107.8kWh battery pack. The rear-wheel-drive 450+ produces 329bhp and 568Nm, while the 580 4Matic makes 516bhp and 855Nm. The maximum claimed range of the EQS is 770km, as per WLTP. Meanwhile, it supports 200kW DC fast charging and hence it can charge the battery from 10 to 80 per cent in just 31 minutes.