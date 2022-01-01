CarWale
    Nissan India sells 3,010 vehicles in December 2021

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    271 Views
    - 27,695 units sold in 2021

    - Exports witnessed 61 per cent growth 

    Nissan India has announced a total domestic sale of 3,010 units in December 2021. The carmaker recorded year-on-year growth of 159 per cent by retailing 27,965 vehicles in the previous year as against just 6,609 units in 2020. 

    Nissan Kicks Left Front Three Quarter

    Talking about exports, Nissan India dispatched 28,582 vehicles in 2021 leading to a 61 per cent rise. Last month, the Nissan Magnite completed one year on Indian roads and the carmaker rolled out the ‘Nissan Circle Program’ for its patrons. To know more about it, click here. Since its launch, the compact SUV has managed to gather over 73,000 bookings. 

    Besides this, Nissan offers its customers a wide variety of facilities that include virtual sales advisor, pick-up and drop-off service, and subscription plans and you can know more about it here. 

    Nissan Kicks Right Front Three Quarter

    Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Ltd., “Nissan has a cumulative growth of 323% in spite of the challenges of Covid-19 & semiconductor shortages affecting supplies, we have delivered 35000 plus Big, Bold, Beautiful Nissan Magnite, the game-changer SUV continues to have strong booking momentum, with 31% of the 77000 plus bookings coming from the Digital eco-system. Going forward with the support of the supply chain our endeavour will be to maintain this growth momentum for the upcoming months & to continue to deliver value to the customers with the lowest cost of ownership towards customer assurance.”

    Nissan Magnite Image
    Nissan Magnite
    ₹ 5.62 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
