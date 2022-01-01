MG Motor India registers 43 per cent growth in sales in 2021

- MG registers 40,273-unit sales in 2021

- Company claims that Astor has garnered an overwhelming response

MG Motor India has reportedly witnessed 43 per cent growth in sales in 2021 as compared to 2020. The company registered cumulative sales of 40,273 units in 2021. In terms of model-wise growth, the Hector has witnessed a growth of 21.5 per cent, while the ZS EV has witnessed 145 per cent growth in sales. The demand for the Gloster grew significantly, wherein the premium SUV witnessed a 252 per cent growth in sales. The company also claims to have received a strong response for the recently introduced modern-tech feature enabled Astor SUV.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “The year 2021 was a challenging year for the entire auto industry. We foresee the situation will remain fluidic due to unpredictable factors – Omicron threat, global semiconductor shortage, and inflation risk due to an increase in material cost. However, resilient demand trends give us a reason to assume cautious optimism. The uncertainty may continue for the first 6 months of 2022 and will persist in some form throughout the year. MG Motor will constantly be monitoring these factors and aligning its operations to meet the demand.”

The company also claims to have closed the year with a significant backlog and is believed to be actively working towards strengthening the MG family in India.