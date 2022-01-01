Skoda Auto India registers 130 per cent growth in 2021

- The Kushaq SUV drives sales for Skoda India in 2021

- Skoda India registered 148 per cent growth in December 2021

Skoda Auto India has registered triple-digit growth of 130 per cent with 23,858-unit in 2021, as compared to 10,387-unit sales in 2020. The company claims that 60 per cent of the overall volumes have been contributed by the Kushaq SUV. Moreover, the company ended 2021 on a high note with 3,234-unit sales in December 2021 as compared to 1,303 units sold in the same period last year, thereby registering a growth of 148 per cent.

Speaking on the occasion, Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India said, “For the entire team of Skoda Auto India, 2021 signifies a year of achievement and resilience. We have successfully launched the Skoda Kushaq, ushering in a new phase of growth in India. Despite the headwinds in the form of the pandemic and supply constraints that plagued the industry and economy at large, we have achieved triple-digit growth in our annual sales volumes. While we built on our product campaigns, we have maintained our sharp focus on customer centricity, expanded our customer touchpoints across the country, and embraced innovative and impactful business solutions. We also unveiled the Slavia recently, and the premium mid-size sedan will further accelerate Skoda’s sales growth, which has been ignited by Kushaq.”

Skoda Auto will further strengthen its foothold in India with the launch of the Slavia, which will replace the Rapid in India.