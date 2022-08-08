Nissan India retails 8,337 unit sales in July 2022

- 14 per cent Y-o-Y growth registered

- Nissan Magnite Red Edition launched

In July 2022, Nissan Motor India has recorded cumulative sales of 8,337 units. Out of the total sales, the automaker sold 3,667 vehicles in the domestic market while 4,670 cars were exported to the international markets. On a yearly scale, Nissan India registered 14 per cent Y-o-Y growth.

Last month, Nissan India also launched a special Red Edition of the Magnite compact SUV. Based on the XV variant, the Nissan Magnite Red Edition gets red accents inside out. It is available in both 1.0-litre NA and turbo-petrol powertrain options.

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, commented, “Nissan India continues to build on the positive momentum of the Nissan Magnite, which was the one-millionth car to be exported. The customer demand continues to grow with the launch of the Red Edition of Nissan Magnite. We are optimistic about the oncoming festival season on the strength of bookings and higher production with improvement in the supply chain to meet customer demand of enjoying the Nissan Magnite in the Festivals'