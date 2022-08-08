Tata Motors announces discounts of up to Rs 60,000 for Kerala customers

- Tata Harrier and Tata Safari available at discounts of up to Rs 60,000

- Includes priority deliveries

Tata Motors has rolled out attractive offers on the festival of Onam for prospective buyers in Kerala. With up to 95 per cent on-road finance and seven-year loan tenure, the carmaker is also offering priority deliveries for customers. Read on to know model-wise offers.

Starting with the SUVs, the Tata Harrier and Tata Safari attract benefits of up to Rs 60,000. Meanwhile, the offers on Tata Altroz and Tata Tiago are capped at Rs 25,000. The Tata Tigor is available at discounts of up to Rs 20,000. There are no offers on Tata Punch and Tata Nexon. The Indian carmaker has also tied up with several private and regional financers to facilitate finance schemes for the new car buyers.

Highlighting their plans in the market, Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., said, “Kerala is an important market for us as it offers immense opportunities to sustain our growth story in the region. All our efforts towards enhancing customer experience have resulted in a customer retention rate of over 72 per cent, the highest in the country. We are elated to celebrate Onam with our customers and we have introduced attractive offers for our customers. We wish to continue creating customer delight through our highly adored ‘New Forever’ range of cars in Kerala and we look forward to customers starting a new journey with us on the auspicious occasion of Onam.”