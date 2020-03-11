New-gen Hyundai Creta crosses 10,000 units booking milestone

- Next-gen Hyundai Creta receives more than 10,000 bookings in one week

- Model will be launched in India on 16 March

Hyundai Motor India has received 10,000 bookings for the new-gen Creta within one week of opening bookings. Customers can book the second-gen Creta for an amount of Rs 25,000 at all Hyundai dealerships or on the official website.

Powertrain options on the next-gen Hyundai Creta include a 1.5-litre petrol engine, 1.5-litre diesel engine and a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine, all of which are BS6 emission compliant. The latter will be offered exclusively with a seven-speed DCT unit. The 1.5-litre engines will be available with a six-speed manual transmission as standard while an IVT unit and six-speed torque converter unit will be offered with the petrol and diesel mills respectively.

The second generation Hyundai Creta will be available in five variants and 10 colours, details of which are available here. The company has also revealed the interiors and features of the vehicle, which can be read here.

Commenting on the occasion, Tarun Garg, Director, Sales, Marketing and Service, Hyundai Motor India, said, “We are overwhelmed by the enthusiastic response received from our valued customers that have chosen the all-new Creta. We are receiving customer enquiries at various touch points across the country as the all-new Creta has created a stir with its masculine and futuristic stance, smart technology, powerful performance, advanced connectivity, intuitive experience and enhanced comfort. We have now opened the doors of the all-new Creta across dealerships in India for customers to experience the opulent interiors.”