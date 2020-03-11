Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • New-gen Hyundai Creta crosses 10,000 units booking milestone

New-gen Hyundai Creta crosses 10,000 units booking milestone

March 11, 2020, 02:03 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
14444 Views
Be the first to comment
New-gen Hyundai Creta crosses 10,000 units booking milestone

- Next-gen Hyundai Creta receives more than 10,000 bookings in one week

- Model will be launched in India on 16 March

Hyundai Motor India has received 10,000 bookings for the new-gen Creta within one week of opening bookings. Customers can book the second-gen Creta for an amount of Rs 25,000 at all Hyundai dealerships or on the official website.

Powertrain options on the next-gen Hyundai Creta include a 1.5-litre petrol engine, 1.5-litre diesel engine and a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine, all of which are BS6 emission compliant. The latter will be offered exclusively with a seven-speed DCT unit. The 1.5-litre engines will be available with a six-speed manual transmission as standard while an IVT unit and six-speed torque converter unit will be offered with the petrol and diesel mills respectively.

The second generation Hyundai Creta will be available in five variants and 10 colours, details of which are available here. The company has also revealed the interiors and features of the vehicle, which can be read here.

Commenting on the occasion, Tarun Garg, Director, Sales, Marketing and Service, Hyundai Motor India, said, “We are overwhelmed by the enthusiastic response received from our valued customers that have chosen the all-new Creta. We are receiving customer enquiries at various touch points across the country as the all-new Creta has created a stir with its masculine and futuristic stance, smart technology, powerful performance, advanced connectivity, intuitive experience and enhanced comfort. We have now opened the doors of the all-new Creta across dealerships in India for customers to experience the opulent interiors.”

  • Hyundai
  • New Creta
  • Hyundai New Creta
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Popular Videos

Hyundai Aura | Can It Better The Maruti Dzire?

Hyundai Aura | Can It Better The Maruti Dzire?

Hyundai kick-started 2020 with the all-new Aura – ...

143 Likes
37313 Views

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Choosing between compact SUVs such as Maruti's ...

2040 Likes
390398 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Hyundai New CretaHyundai New Creta

17th Mar 2020

10L - ₹ 17L
Volkswagen T-RocVolkswagen T-Roc

18th Mar 2020

18L - ₹ 22L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Mar 2020

33L - ₹ 44L
Honda New CityHonda New City

Mar 2020

10L - ₹ 14L
Maruti Suzuki Dzire FaceliftMaruti Suzuki Dzire Facelift

1st Apr 2020

6L - ₹ 8L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in