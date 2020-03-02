Please Tell Us Your City

New Hyundai Creta interior details revealed

March 02, 2020, 05:17 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
29644 Views
New Hyundai Creta interior details revealed

- Dual tone black and beige cabin

- Gets a flat bottom steering wheel for the first time 

- Bookings open for a token amount of Rs 25,000 

Ahead of its India launch on 17 March, Hyundai has opened bookings for the Creta for a token amount of 25,000. The new-generation Creta will be available in five variants - E, EX, S, SX, and SX (O). Click here to learn more about the features and colour options of the new Creta

The upcoming new Hyundai Creta will get all-new dual-tone black and beige cabin with chrome inserts around the air-con vents and door handles. The updated SUV will get a flat bottom steering wheel with silver highlights and a seven-inch instrument cluster display. The new Creta gets large horizontally placed 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The feature list will include paddle-shifters, remote engine start/stop, Bose sound system and two-step seat reclining function. 

Hyundai New Creta Interior

Under the hood, the new Creta will get three BS6-compliant engine options which includes the 1.5-litre petrol engine, 1.5-litre diesel engine and the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine. The 1.5-litre motors will be available with a six-speed manual transmission as standard while the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol mill will be exclusively paired to a seven-speed DCT unit. The 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines can also be had with an IVT unit and six-speed torque converter unit respectively.

