New BMW M2 could establish junior M-lineup with 420bhp

- Will also get a Gran Coupe body style in the new generation

- A fully-blown M1 Series is also on the cards

BMW has gone back to the drawing boards for the new-generation of their smallest performance coupe – the M2. With the second-generation M2, codenamed the G87, BMW plans to establish a new compact M car line-up that will include a four-wheel-drive M2 Gran Coupé and an all-new M1 Series.

Slated to arrive in 2022, the new-gen M2 will make use of the six-cylinder M engine sourced from the X3 M and X4 M. Similar to the S55 before it, this new 3.0-litre twin-turbo promises to redline at 7200rpm with its high-revving nature as it will put down close to 420bhp – a bump of over 16bhp from the current M2 Competition. This figure outstrips the Mercedes-AMG A45 S which produces 416bhp from its four-cylinder motor.

Under the skin, the new-gen M2 will benefit from the Z4 and Supra platform. It will also spawn a new four-door iteration. Unlike the current 2 Series Gran Coupe which is based on BMW’s FAAR platform (front architecture), the new-gen standard 2 Series Coupe will be based on Cluster Architecture (CLAR platform). A 48V electric-hybrid system might also be a part of the update to achieve the desired performance with being environment friendly. However, the M2 might not use the mild-hybrid electric boost yet.

In terms of the gearbox, an eight-speed torque converter might be offered instead of a six-speed manual or the dual-clutch automatic if the mild-hybrid system makes it into the powertrain. Moreover, the demand from enthusiasts might see the return of the manual transmission in the performance-oriented trims. More importantly, the M2 will strictly remain a rear-wheel drive to entertain the purists and retain BMW tradition, especially when all of its rivals are switching to all-wheel-drive.

Speaking of the M2 Gran Coupe, the 400bhp compact sedan will be based on M235i Gran Coupe’s four-cylinder with fully-variable four-wheel-drive as standard. This powertrain will also fit in the more potent version of the 1 Series hatch and will be positioned above the current M135i. However, will it be a spiritual successor to the limited-run 1 Series M Coupe or not is yet to be seen. These upcoming pocket-rockets from the M Division will give BMW a diverse range of both four- and six-cylinder performance line-up in the coming years.

