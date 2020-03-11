Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • New BMW M2 could establish junior M-lineup with 420bhp

New BMW M2 could establish junior M-lineup with 420bhp

March 11, 2020, 12:42 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
1550 Views
Be the first to comment
New BMW M2 could establish junior M-lineup with 420bhp

- Will also get a Gran Coupe body style in the new generation

- A fully-blown M1 Series is also on the cards

BMW has gone back to the drawing boards for the new-generation of their smallest performance coupe – the M2. With the second-generation M2, codenamed the G87, BMW plans to establish a new compact M car line-up that will include a four-wheel-drive M2 Gran Coupé and an all-new M1 Series.

Slated to arrive in 2022, the new-gen M2 will make use of the six-cylinder M engine sourced from the X3 M and X4 M. Similar to the S55 before it, this new 3.0-litre twin-turbo promises to redline at 7200rpm with its high-revving nature as it will put down close to 420bhp – a bump of over 16bhp from the current M2 Competition. This figure outstrips the Mercedes-AMG A45 S which produces 416bhp from its four-cylinder motor.

BMW M2 Exterior

Under the skin, the new-gen M2 will benefit from the Z4 and Supra platform. It will also spawn a new four-door iteration. Unlike the current 2 Series Gran Coupe which is based on BMW’s FAAR platform (front architecture), the new-gen standard 2 Series Coupe will be based on Cluster Architecture (CLAR platform). A 48V electric-hybrid system might also be a part of the update to achieve the desired performance with being environment friendly. However, the M2 might not use the mild-hybrid electric boost yet.

In terms of the gearbox, an eight-speed torque converter might be offered instead of a six-speed manual or the dual-clutch automatic if the mild-hybrid system makes it into the powertrain. Moreover, the demand from enthusiasts might see the return of the manual transmission in the performance-oriented trims. More importantly, the M2 will strictly remain a rear-wheel drive to entertain the purists and retain BMW tradition, especially when all of its rivals are switching to all-wheel-drive.

BMW M2 Exterior

Speaking of the M2 Gran Coupe, the 400bhp compact sedan will be based on M235i Gran Coupe’s four-cylinder with fully-variable four-wheel-drive as standard. This powertrain will also fit in the more potent version of the 1 Series hatch and will be positioned above the current M135i. However, will it be a spiritual successor to the limited-run 1 Series M Coupe or not is yet to be seen. These upcoming pocket-rockets from the M Division will give BMW a diverse range of both four- and six-cylinder performance line-up in the coming years.

BMW M2 Exterior

Source

  • BMW
  • BMW M2
  • M2
  • M2 Gran Coupe
  • 1 Series M
  • BMW M2 Gran Coupe
  • BMW 1 M Series
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

BMW M2 Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 99.08 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 1.06 Crores onwards
New Delhi₹ 96.62 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 1.06 Crores onwards
Hyderabad₹ 99.92 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 92.61 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 1.01 Crores onwards
Kolkata₹ 92.83 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 94.08 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

New BMW Z4 | Is This The Ideal Sportscar?

New BMW Z4 | Is This The Ideal Sportscar?

BMW has reincarnated its zesty sportscar, the Z4. ...

29 Likes
1516 Views

Audi A4 vs Mercedes-Benz C class vs BMW 3 series

Audi A4 vs Mercedes-Benz C class vs BMW 3 series

Want to buy your first premium car and are as c ...

1081 Likes
333574 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Hyundai New CretaHyundai New Creta

16th Mar 2020

10L - ₹ 17L
Volkswagen T-RocVolkswagen T-Roc

18th Mar 2020

18L - ₹ 22L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Mar 2020

33L - ₹ 44L
Honda New CityHonda New City

Mar 2020

10L - ₹ 14L
Maruti Suzuki Dzire FaceliftMaruti Suzuki Dzire Facelift

1st Apr 2020

6L - ₹ 8L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in