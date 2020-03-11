Please Tell Us Your City

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza MT to get smart-hybrid system soon

March 11, 2020, 02:57 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
2777 Views
Be the first to comment
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza MT to get smart-hybrid system soon

- All Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza MT variants to be equipped with smart-hybrid system

- The updated variants are expected to be launched in the coming weeks 

Maruti Suzuki launched the Vitara Brezza in India last month, with prices starting at Rs 7.34 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi). The model was introduced with a 1.5-litre petrol engine, offered with a manual transmission and an automatic transmission with smart-hybrid technology.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Exterior

According to a leaked document shared on the web, the manual variants of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza will soon receive the smart-hybrid system, a feature that is currently offered only in the automatic transmission equipped variants.

The mild-hybrid system will be offered in all the manual transmission variants of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza including the Lxi, Vxi, Zxi and Zxi Plus. The model will be powered by the same 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine that produces 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. We expect Maruti to launch the updated Vitara Brezza variants in the coming weeks.

Image Source

  • Maruti Suzuki
  • vitara brezza
  • Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 8.53 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 8.87 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 8.25 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 8.6 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 8.67 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 8.17 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 8.52 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 8.06 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 8.17 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift | And Now With A Petrol Engine | Auto Expo 2020

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift | And Now With A Petrol Engine | Auto Expo 2020

Maruti Suzuki's petrol Brezza has finally been unv ...

35 Likes
40426 Views

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

The Ertiga has been yet another success story f ...

233 Likes
187551 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Hyundai New CretaHyundai New Creta

17th Mar 2020

10L - ₹ 17L
Volkswagen T-RocVolkswagen T-Roc

18th Mar 2020

18L - ₹ 22L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Mar 2020

33L - ₹ 44L
Honda New CityHonda New City

Mar 2020

10L - ₹ 14L
Maruti Suzuki Dzire FaceliftMaruti Suzuki Dzire Facelift

1st Apr 2020

6L - ₹ 8L
All Upcoming Cars
