Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza MT to get smart-hybrid system soon

- All Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza MT variants to be equipped with smart-hybrid system

- The updated variants are expected to be launched in the coming weeks

Maruti Suzuki launched the Vitara Brezza in India last month, with prices starting at Rs 7.34 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi). The model was introduced with a 1.5-litre petrol engine, offered with a manual transmission and an automatic transmission with smart-hybrid technology.

According to a leaked document shared on the web, the manual variants of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza will soon receive the smart-hybrid system, a feature that is currently offered only in the automatic transmission equipped variants.

The mild-hybrid system will be offered in all the manual transmission variants of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza including the Lxi, Vxi, Zxi and Zxi Plus. The model will be powered by the same 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine that produces 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. We expect Maruti to launch the updated Vitara Brezza variants in the coming weeks.

