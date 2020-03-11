New gen Hyundai Elantra teased ahead of global debut

- Features Hyundai’s 'Parametric Dynamics’ design language

- New Elantra will debut globally on 18 March

Hyundai has officially teased the new-generation Elantra for the global markets. The executive sedan will make its official debut on 18 March in the US. The new Hyundai Elantra will be based on the company’s new 'Parametric Dynamics’ design language, which involves three surface lines meeting at one point.

It is a departure from the ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design language that other Hyundai cars are based on, as the new theme includes prominent creases and polyhedral shapes that are reminiscent of an aggressive design. The teaser images reveal the profile of the car and a few interior details. It features a longish hood and multiple surfaces with distinctive creases that offer a sporty demeanour to the new Elantra. Also part of the design is the coupe roofline and multi-spoke machined alloys. It is safe to assume that the next-gen Elantra will feature LED headlamps and taillights.

Inside, the cabin has a very European vibe to it, with a layered dashboard and clean horizontal lines. The instrument cluster and the free-standing infotainment system is a single unit, while the four-spoke steering wheel is carried over from the new Hyundai i20. The AC vents that stretch across the width of the dashboard has a red accent to elevate the sporty character of the car.

The new Hyundai Elantra will be based on an all-new platform that will be longer, wider and lower than the outgoing model and will have a longer wheelbase as well. While Hyundai hasn’t revealed the specifications of the new Elantra, it is expected to continue with the 2.0-litre petrol motor that will be paired to both, manual as well as automatic transmissions. A diesel powertrain might be offered if there is sufficient market demand.

Hyundai is unlikely to introduce the new-gen Elantra in India anytime soon since the current-gen Elantra facelift was launched here late last year. However, we can expect it to be launched in India sometime in 2021.