Hyundai Verna facelift BlueLink connectivity features revealed

March 11, 2020, 07:57 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
2862 Views
Be the first to comment
- Facelifted Hyundai Verna expected to be launched later this month

- BlueLink connectivity will support smart-watch applications and voice controlled features

Hyundai India has revealed the features of the BlueLink connectivity for the Verna facelift ahead of its launch that is expected to take place later this month. BlueLink connectivity will support smart watch application for Wear OS by Google, watchOS by Apple and TIZEN OS for Samsung’s Galaxy watches.

Feature highlights of the BlueLink connectivity on the Hyundai Verna facelift include engine start/stop function, climate control, remote door lock/unlock and vehicle status information and vehicle alerts. Additionally, voice controlled features include calling, weather check, tracking live cricket scores as well as media control and map control. Other features on the facelifted Hyundai Verna such as find my car, share my car, Auto DTC check, Manual DTC check, monthly health reports, maintenance alerts and tracking driving behaviour are also offered.

Speaking on the occasion, Tarun Garg, Director, Sales, Marketing and Service, Hyundai Motor India, said “Hyundai is a smart mobility leader offering the most advanced connectivity solutions while striving for sheer excellence. With the spirited new Verna, we aim to elevate customer experience and convenience by offering advanced BlueLink connectivity solutions. ‘Hello Blue Link’, a wake-up word, makes it more convenient for customers to activate voice recognition service. Enabling customers to be more in sync with their cars via smart watch integrated BlueLink app, the spirited new Verna personifies futuristic technology. With continuous innovation, Hyundai aims to provide customers with intelligent features and power packed performance.”

