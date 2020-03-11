Please Tell Us Your City

  Maruti Suzuki Ertiga leads the MPV segment; reports 48 per cent growth in February

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga leads the MPV segment; reports 48 per cent growth in February

March 11, 2020, 09:04 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
1039 Views
Be the first to comment
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga leads the MPV segment; reports 48 per cent growth in February

Maruti Suzuki launched the new-generation Ertiga in India in November 2018. The company introduced a BS6 compliant 1.5-litre petrol engine in India in July 2019. However, the 1.5-litre diesel engine continues to be BS4 compliant and will be sold only till the end of this month. It is unlikely to get a BS6 update anytime soon. Last month, Maruti Suzuki sold 11,782 units of Ertiga in India as against 7,975 units sold in the same period in 2019, thereby reporting a growth of 48 per cent. We believe that the steep rise in sales is due to heavy discounts on the BS4 diesel variant. 

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is based on the Heartect platform and it offers additional features along with modern looks as compared to its predecessor. Apart from these, Ertiga MPV has further gained popularity due to its increased dimensions, which in turn offers more space for its occupants. Visually, it gets a new grille flanked by sleeker headlamps and LED daytime running lights. The bumpers have stylish elements around the fog lamps and contrasting black surrounds. The silhouette gets a floating roof design similar to Swift. And at the rear, there is an L-shaped taillight extending to the D-pillar and a revised tailgate.      

Currently, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is available in 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engine option. The BS6 compliant petrol engine produces 103bhp at 6000rpm and 138Nm of torque at 4,400rpm which comes mated to a five-speed manual and four-speed torque converter option. The petrol engine variant also comes with a CNG option which produces 91bhp at 6000rpm and 122 Nm at 4400rpm. The BS4 1.5-litre diesel engine comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission to generate 94bhp at 4000rpm and 225Nm at 1,500rpm.

  • Maruti Suzuki
  • Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
  • Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 8.82 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 9.36 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 8.52 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 8.84 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 9.13 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 8.71 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 9.01 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 8.33 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 8.45 Lakhs onwards

