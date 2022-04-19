New Maruti Suzuki XL6 teased again; to get ventilated seats

- The 2022 Maruti XL6 will be launched in India on 21 April

- The model will get a new engine, new features, and cosmetic updates

Maruti Suzuki has teased the 2022 XL6 yet again, ahead of its price announcement that is scheduled to take place later this week. Bookings for the refreshed model are currently underway for an amount of Rs 11,000.

A new teaser video shared on the brand’s social media handles reveals that the new Maruti Suzuki XL6 will come equipped with ventilated front seats. A few other notable features on the model will include a 360-degree camera, a Heads-Up Display (HUD), a set of new alloy wheels, and a revised grille.

Under the hood, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 will be powered by a new 1.5-litre, DualJet, Dual VVT petrol engine that produces 102bhp and 137Nm of torque. Transmission options will include a five-speed manual unit and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit with paddle shifters. The variant details and colour options of the model were recently revealed, details of which can be read here.