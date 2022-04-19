CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Maruti Suzuki XL6 teased again; to get ventilated seats

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,389 Views
    New Maruti Suzuki XL6 teased again; to get ventilated seats

    - The 2022 Maruti XL6 will be launched in India on 21 April

    - The model will get a new engine, new features, and cosmetic updates

    Maruti Suzuki has teased the 2022 XL6 yet again, ahead of its price announcement that is scheduled to take place later this week. Bookings for the refreshed model are currently underway for an amount of Rs 11,000.

    Maruti Suzuki 2022 XL6 Seat Memory Buttons

    A new teaser video shared on the brand’s social media handles reveals that the new Maruti Suzuki XL6 will come equipped with ventilated front seats. A few other notable features on the model will include a 360-degree camera, a Heads-Up Display (HUD), a set of new alloy wheels, and a revised grille.

    Maruti Suzuki 2022 XL6 Front Row Seats

    Under the hood, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 will be powered by a new 1.5-litre, DualJet, Dual VVT petrol engine that produces 102bhp and 137Nm of torque. Transmission options will include a five-speed manual unit and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit with paddle shifters. The variant details and colour options of the model were recently revealed, details of which can be read here.

    Maruti Suzuki 2022 XL6 Image
    Maruti Suzuki 2022 XL6
    ₹ 10.50 - 12.50 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Mercedes-Benz showcases EQS SUV with 660km range
     Next 
    Skoda Volkswagen Group Company starts third shift at Pune plant

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki 2022 XL6 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Maruti Suzuki 2022 XL6 Left Rear Three Quarter
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4646 Views
    30 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • MUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

    ₹ 8.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15thAPR
    View All MUV Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

    ₹ 8.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15thAPR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki 2022 XL6
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Maruti Suzuki 2022 XL6

    ₹ 10.50 - 12.50 LakhEstimated Price

    21st Apr 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

    ₹ 8.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15thAPR
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4646 Views
    30 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Maruti Suzuki XL6 teased again; to get ventilated seats