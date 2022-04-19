Mercedes-Benz showcases EQS SUV with 660km range

– Range-topping EQS SUV 580 4Matic makes 536bhp/858Nm

– Rear-wheel-drive EQS SUV 450+ Provides range of up to 660km

To accelerate EV adoption and provide more environmentally friendly offerings to customers, Mercedes-Benz has been bringing new EVs one after another. This time, the German automaker has unveiled the first-ever EQS SUV – an avant-garde, pure-electric equivalent of the combustion-engine GLS. The SUV will hit the western markets by the second half of 2022.

The brand-new EQS SUV has the same wheelbase as the EQS saloon. In fact, it is the third Merc to utilise the electric-only architecture, called EVA, after the EQS saloon and EQE saloon. More precisely, the electric SUV is 5,125mm long, 1,959mm wide, and 1,718mm tall with a 3,210mm wheelbase. Besides this, Mercedes has given it an off-road mode and rear-wheel steering with up to 4.5 degrees turning angle.

The SUV bears the typical EQ family design language comprising a full-length light bar that adjoins the headlamps, a horizontal light strip at the back with 3D rear lights, and a large closed-off grille. Besides this, it features flush door handles. On the inside, Mercedes has bestowed the EQS with the MBUX Hyperscreen setup consisting of three distinctive displays. This system features an eight-core processor and 24GB ram. Meanwhile, the SUV is available in a seven-seat layout option.

Mercedes will offer the EQS SUV in a choice of three primary trim levels – 450+ with a rear-wheel-drive setup, and 450 4Matic and 580 4Matic with an all-wheel-drive system. The entry-level single-motor trim produces 355bhp and 568Nm, while the 450 4matic dual-motor makes the same 355bhp but 800Nm of torque, and lastly, the range-topping 580 4Matic dual-motor delivers 536bhp and 858Nm. The rear-wheel EQS 450+ drive can travel between 536km and 660km, while the dual-motor variants (450 4Matic and 580 4Matic) provide a range of 507km to 613km, as per WLTP.