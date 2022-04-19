CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Mercedes-Benz showcases EQS SUV with 660km range

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    764 Views
    Mercedes-Benz showcases EQS SUV with 660km range

    – Range-topping EQS SUV 580 4Matic makes 536bhp/858Nm

    – Rear-wheel-drive EQS SUV 450+ Provides range of up to 660km

    To accelerate EV adoption and provide more environmentally friendly offerings to customers, Mercedes-Benz has been bringing new EVs one after another. This time, the German automaker has unveiled the first-ever EQS SUV – an avant-garde, pure-electric equivalent of the combustion-engine GLS. The SUV will hit the western markets by the second half of 2022.

    Mercedes-Benz EQS Front View

    The brand-new EQS SUV has the same wheelbase as the EQS saloon. In fact, it is the third Merc to utilise the electric-only architecture, called EVA, after the EQS saloon and EQE saloon. More precisely, the electric SUV is 5,125mm long, 1,959mm wide, and 1,718mm tall with a 3,210mm wheelbase. Besides this, Mercedes has given it an off-road mode and rear-wheel steering with up to 4.5 degrees turning angle.

    Mercedes-Benz EQS Right Rear Three Quarter

    The SUV bears the typical EQ family design language comprising a full-length light bar that adjoins the headlamps, a horizontal light strip at the back with 3D rear lights, and a large closed-off grille. Besides this, it features flush door handles. On the inside, Mercedes has bestowed the EQS with the MBUX Hyperscreen setup consisting of three distinctive displays. This system features an eight-core processor and 24GB ram. Meanwhile, the SUV is available in a seven-seat layout option.

    Mercedes-Benz EQS Dashboard

    Mercedes will offer the EQS SUV in a choice of three primary trim levels – 450+ with a rear-wheel-drive setup, and 450 4Matic and 580 4Matic with an all-wheel-drive system. The entry-level single-motor trim produces 355bhp and 568Nm, while the 450 4matic dual-motor makes the same 355bhp but 800Nm of torque, and lastly, the range-topping 580 4Matic dual-motor delivers 536bhp and 858Nm. The rear-wheel EQS 450+ drive can travel between 536km and 660km, while the dual-motor variants (450 4Matic and 580 4Matic) provide a range of 507km to 613km, as per WLTP.

    Mercedes-Benz EQS Right Side View
    Mercedes-Benz EQS Image
    Mercedes-Benz EQS
    ₹ 2.00 - 2.05 Crore
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Toyota Innova Crysta emerges as the bestselling MPV in India in March 2022
     Next 
    New Maruti Suzuki XL6 teased again; to get ventilated seats

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mercedes-Benz EQS Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Mercedes-Benz EQS Left Front Three Quarter
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    812 Views
    3 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 9.32 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

    ₹ 8.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15thAPR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki 2022 XL6
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Maruti Suzuki 2022 XL6

    ₹ 10.50 - 12.50 LakhEstimated Price

    21st Apr 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mercedes-benz-cars
    • other brands
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class

    ₹ 2.50 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    31stMAR
    All Mercedes-Benz-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    812 Views
    3 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mercedes-Benz showcases EQS SUV with 660km range