Toyota Innova Crysta emerges as the bestselling MPV in India in March 2022

- Toyota Innova Crysta outsells Maruti Suzuki Ertiga last month

- Kia Carens emerges as the third bestseller in the MPV segment

Speak of MPVs in the country and the Toyota Innova Crysta immediately gains a mention. Looking back at the sales numbers in March 2022, the Toyota Innova Crysta emerged as the bestselling model in the country in March 2022. The Japanese automaker registered 7,917 unit sales for the Innova Crysta in the country last month as compared to 5,743 unit sales in March 2021, thereby registering a strong growth of 38 per cent. Interestingly, in terms of month-on-month (MoM) sales, the Innova Crysta sales have grown by an impressive 83 per cent with 7,917 unit sales last month as compared to 4,318 unit sales in February 2022.

Maruti Suzuki’s Ertiga has missed the top rank by just 29 units! The drop in sales can be attributed to the stock correction activity planned by the company ahead of introducing the 2022 Ertiga in the country. The Indian automaker sold 7,888 units of the Ertiga last month as compared to 9,303 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby witnessing a 15 per cent drop in sales. In terms of MoM sales, the company sold 7,888 units of the Ertiga last month as compared to 11,649 unit sales in February 2022.

Kia’s latest product for the Indian market, the Carens emerges as the third bestselling model in the country with 7,008 unit sales in the country in March 2022. As for MoM sales, the Carens has witnessed growth of 37 per cent with 7,008 unit sales last month as compared to 5,109 unit sales in February 2022.