New Kia Carens to be launched in India tomorrow

- The Kia Carens will be offered with three engine options

- Bookings for the model have commenced for an amount of Rs 25,000

Kia India is all set to launch the Carens MPV in the country tomorrow. The carmaker has already begun accepting bookings for the model for an amount of Rs 25,000. The Carens has already begun arriving at dealerships, details of which can be read here.

Exterior design highlights of the new Kia Carens include full LED headlamps, LED DRLs, ice cube-shaped LED fog lights, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, roof rails, wrap-around LED tail lights, a spoiler with an integrated high-mounted stop lamp, and a large chrome insert for the rear bumper. To read our first look review of the Carens, click here.

The interiors of the 2022 Kia Carens will come equipped with an electric sunroof, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, a fully-digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, cruise control, wireless charging with cooling function, and ambient lighting. The model will be available in five variants, and you can read the variant-wise features here.

Under the hood, the Kia Carens will be offered with a 1.5-litre NA petrol motor, a 1.5-litre diesel engine, and a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine. Transmission options will include a six-speed manual unit, a six-speed automatic unit, and a seven-speed DCT unit. We have driven the Carens, and to read our review, click here.