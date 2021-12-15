New Kia Carens rear design leaked ahead of launch?

- The new Kia Carens will be unveiled in India tomorrow

- The model is likely to be launched in the country in early 2022

A new spy image of what is believed to be the new Kia Carens has surfaced on the web ahead of its world debut that is scheduled to take place tomorrow. The model is expected to be launched in India in early 2022.

As seen in the spy image, the rear profile of the car in question is reminiscent of the Kia Carens that was teased in a video on the brand’s social media channels. The LED tail light design in the spy shot too is the same unit as that seen in the teaser video. A few other notable features visible in the image include an integrated rear spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, a raked rear windshield, and a tail-gate mounted number plate recess.

Details regarding the engine specifications of the new Kia Carens remain unknown at the moment, although the model is expected to be powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine, paired to manual and automatic transmissions. To know more about the Carens, click here.

Image Source