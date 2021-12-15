CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Kia Carens rear design leaked ahead of launch?

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    21,549 Views
    New Kia Carens rear design leaked ahead of launch?

    - The new Kia Carens will be unveiled in India tomorrow

    - The model is likely to be launched in the country in early 2022

    A new spy image of what is believed to be the new Kia Carens has surfaced on the web ahead of its world debut that is scheduled to take place tomorrow. The model is expected to be launched in India in early 2022.

    Kia Right Rear Three Quarter

    As seen in the spy image, the rear profile of the car in question is reminiscent of the Kia Carens that was teased in a video on the brand’s social media channels. The LED tail light design in the spy shot too is the same unit as that seen in the teaser video. A few other notable features visible in the image include an integrated rear spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, a raked rear windshield, and a tail-gate mounted number plate recess.

    Kia Right Rear Three Quarter

    Details regarding the engine specifications of the new Kia Carens remain unknown at the moment, although the model is expected to be powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine, paired to manual and automatic transmissions. To know more about the Carens, click here.

    Image Source

    Kia Carens Image
    Kia Carens
    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Datsun cars offered with discounts up to Rs 40,000 in December 2021

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.16 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    BMW iX

    BMW iX

    ₹ 1.16 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    13thDEC
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra e20 NXT

    Mahindra e20 NXT

    ₹ 6.00 - 8.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2021 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 9.89 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Kia-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Kia Carens rear design leaked ahead of launch?