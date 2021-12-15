CarWale
    Tata Motors partners with Bandhan Bank to offer financing schemes for its passenger vehicles

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - Tata Motors, in partnership with Bandhan Bank, will offer maximum finance of up to 90 per cent

    - Tata Motors, in partnership with Bandhan Bank, will offer maximum finance of up to 90 per cent

    - The bank will not charge customers for foreclosure and part payment

    Tata Motors has partnered with Bandhan Bank to sign a retail finance MoU, offering finance options to all its passenger vehicle customers. To avail the following schemes, customers can reach out to any authorised Tata Motors dealer or through a Bandhan Bank branch, and register their interest in buying a car.

    As part of the tie-up, Bandhan Bank will provide loans to Tata Motors’ customers at an interest rate starting from 7.50 per cent. This scheme will offer a maximum of 90 per cent financing on the total on-road cost of the vehicle. Customers can also avail the benefit of EMI options with a repayment tenure of up to seven years. The Bank has also designed certain features for Tata Motors car buyers availing the car finance option such as zero charges on foreclosure and part payment.

    Commenting on the association, Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing & Customer Care, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “We, at Tata Motors, have always aimed to make our personal mobility solutions more affordable and accessible for individuals and families at beneficial rates. We are delighted to join hands with Bandhan Bank and this partnership is a part of our FinancEasy Festival, wherein we are collaborating with multiple finance partners across India to make ownership of cars accessible, as well as a hassle-free process for the customers and thereby adding to the celebrations of this festive season. We hope that these offers will make the process of purchasing our cars much easier for customers and that this will positively impact their overall buying experience of Tata cars.”

    Tata Punch
