    New-gen Ford Endeavour spied testing ahead of global unveiling

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    2,192 Views
    - The three-row SUV will get fresh styling elements

    - Likely to be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine option 

    The new-generation Ford Endeavour, aka Everest, has been spied testing in Thailand. The production model will officially debut across international markets sometime in 2022. It is believed that the new Everest will share its platform and design with the new Ranger. Moreover, the updated model is also expected to get an advanced set of features.

    Based on what can be seen, the updated Ford Everest will get a revised front bumper that complements the redesigned bumper. The SUV gets a strong shoulder line which accentuates its masculine character. Moreover, the SUV will get a set of redesigned alloy wheels along with tweaked LED taillights for freshness. 

    As for the interior, the SUV will get premium upholstery, a large touchscreen infotainment system, and a digital instrument cluster. Mechanically, the SUV will continue to be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine option. The vehicle will be available in both manual and automatic transmission options. 

    Back in September, Ford announced its plans to restructure operations in India. The company suspended its manufacturing activities with immediate effect. However, the company will offer the Mustang and the Mustang Mach-E via the CBU route. The company has no plans to introduce the new Endeavour in India anytime soon.

    Image source - KAB

     Previous 
    Three-row Kia Carens unveiled globally; to be launched in 2022
     Next 
    Tata Motors partners with Bandhan Bank to offer financing schemes for its passenger vehicles

