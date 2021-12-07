CarWale
    Kia Carens design sketches revealed

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Jay Shah

    Kia Carens design sketches revealed

    - Global unveil on 16 December, 2021

    - Fourth model in Kia’s India lineup

    Kia India has dropped the first official teaser of the upcoming three-row model of the Carens. Set to premiere on 16 December, the Carens seen in the design sketch appears to have an upright and distinct styling. 

    First up, the Kia Carens gets a sloping bonnet that tapers towards a black horizontal insert that is further flanked by integrated sleek LED DRLs. The front bumper looks stylish but rather busy with the signature tiger-nose front grille and headlamp units.

    Kia Right Rear Three Quarter

    Towards the side, the Carens gets a five-spoke design for the alloy wheels while a silver insert across the window line kinks upwards to the C-pillar. Further, the plastic cladding around the wheel arches lends the Carens an athletic and muscular stance. The posterior is mainly dominated by wraparound split LED tail lamps adjoined by a thin light stripe. The lower portion of the tailgate gets the number plate recess while the rear bumpers are expected to get silver embellishments. 

    Kia Dashboard

    The design sketches of the interior reveal a multi-layered dashboard with the centre-stacked 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a contrast-colour insert at the centre, and aircon vents placed below the multimedia system. Besides this, the Carens will get a three-spoke steering wheel with silver inserts and the new brand logo. 

    While the engine specifications of the Carens are still under wraps, the images affirm that the model will get an automatic transmission. We expect the Carens to be offered with both petrol as well as diesel engine options. More details are expected to be revealed closer to the unveiling. Until then, stay tuned to CarWale for all the updates.

    Kia Carens
