    New India-bound Hyundai Creta N Line spied

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The Hyundai Creta N Line was recently teased for the first time

    - It could be the third N Line model for India after the i20 and Venue

    Hyundai recently teased the new Creta N Line ahead of its debut which is slated to take place next month. A single unit of the sporty iteration of the SUV has now been spotted without heavy camouflage, revealing key details about the exterior design. The company is currently working on the Venue facelift, which could arrive with an N Line variant in tow, details of which are available here.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    As seen in the images here, the India-bound Hyundai Creta N Line gets a grille with new elements and a dark chrome finish, the former reminiscent of the upcoming Tucson, as well as a contrast-coloured grey panels around the air dam. The side profile gets a refreshed set of claddings, and we expect a set of N Line-spec alloy wheels upon arrival too.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Towards the rear, the new Hyundai Creta N Line receives a completely new bumper with a diffuser and dual-tip exhausts. Inside, the variant could receive contrast red stitching, all-black upholstery, aluminium paddle shifters, N Line steering wheel, and N Line logos all around.

    Left Side View

    Under the hood, the India-spec Hyundai Creta N Line is likely to be powered by a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol motor paired to a six-speed iMT unit and a seven-speed DCT unit. The Creta N Line will be unveiled for the Brazilian market in June 2022. Stay tuned for updates.

    All Hyundai-Cars

