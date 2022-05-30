CarWale
    Over 1.70 lakh bookings for Mahindra passenger vehicles; XUV700 accounts for 78,000 open bookings

    Jay Shah

    8,053 Views
    - 11-12 per cent cancellation rate for Mahindra passenger vehicles

    - 18-24 months waiting for Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra has announced that the carmaker has accumulated over 1.70 lakh total bookings. Out of the total bookings, the XUV700 accounts for 78,000 reservations. The Indian carmaker had commenced the deliveries of the petrol-powered versions of the XUV700 in October 2021 whereas the diesel variants were available only from November 2021. Presently, customers have a waiting period of 18 to 24 months for the SUV. 

    Mahindra XUV700 Left Rear Three Quarter

    The Mahindra XUV700 is broadly available in MX and AX variants. The Indian carmaker states that 65 per cent of bookings were received for the top-spec AXL trims while merely five per cent of customers opted for the low MX variants. The highlights of the XUV700 include LED headlamps, a digital instrument cluster, ADAS functions, a panoramic sunroof, flush-fitting smart door handles, an electric parking brake, and connected car features. We have driven the Mahindra XUV700 and you can read our first-drive review here.

    Last month, the prices of Mahindra XUV700 were increased by up to Rs 78,311. The new prices are applicable from 14 April, 2022 and the XUV700 is now available at a starting price of Rs 13.18 lakh (ex-showroom). 

    Mahindra XUV700 Right Front Three Quarter

    Other SUVs in the portfolio include Mahindra Thar, Mahindra XUV300, Mahindra Scorpio, Mahindra Bolero, and Mahindra Bolero Neo. The company has also released the teaser of the new-generation Mahindra Scorpio. Slated to be launched on 27 June as Scorpio-N, the SUV will be offered in multiple powertrain and drivetrain options. To know more about the new Scorpio-N, click here.

    Mahindra XUV700
    ₹ 13.18 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
