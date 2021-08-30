New cars to be introduced in India in September 2021

The upcoming month sparks the festive season in the country with carmakers lining up several launches to entice the new car buyers. The automobile industry has witnessed gradual steady growth in demand, thereby boosting sales for most car manufacturers. The remainder of the year is expected to bring in a slew of new cars and a handful of facelift and limited-edition versions of the existing models. We tell you what all to expect in the coming month.

Hyundai i20 N Line

Last week, Hyundai revealed the spruced up i20 N Line in India. Kick-starting the new N Line vertical, the i20 N Line boasts sporty exterior styling inside out and a new exterior shade while retaining the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. The bookings have already commenced for Rs 25,000 and the prices are slated to be announced on 2 September, 2021. The stylish-looking hatchback can be had in two variants across six colours, details of which can be read here.

Kia Seltos X Line

Like its Korean brother, Kia India has also revealed a new top-spec X Line version for its Seltos SUV. To be positioned above the current GT-Line variant, the X-Line gets a Graphite matte exterior shade with gloss black and orange accents on the exterior. The cabin upholstery is finished in Indigo Pera leatherette and you can know more about it here. We expect the prices of the Seltos X Line to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Volkswagen Taigun

The Volkswagen Taigun is one of the long-awaited SUVs to join the mid-size SUV segment in the country. Unlike its DNA cousin, the Skoda Kushaq, this German SUV has a clean and understated styling. Sure the cabin is loaded to the brim with new-age features, however, the powertrain options are limited to two petrol engines only. While the bookings for the Taigun opened last week, the prices will be known only on 23 September, 2021. We have driven the Volkswagen Taigun 1.5 Automatic and you can read our first-drive review here.

New Force Gurkha

Yes, we know the BS6 Force Gurkha is long due. Now, based on the new teaser shared by the carmaker with the ‘Coming Soon’ tagline, we suspect that the launch of the SUV could just be around the corner. With the official images leaked in May 2021, we can confirm that the new Force Gurkha will have feature highlights such as circular headlamps with integrated DRLs, chunky wheel cladding with redesigned alloy wheels, a snorkel, an all-black interior, and a BS6 compliant 2.6-litre diesel engine. To know more about the model, click here.

Tata Punch

Tata Motors recently christened its upcoming smallest SUV as the ‘Punch’. Showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo and followed by numerous spy shots, the Punch has been revealed with some rugged exterior styling inspired by the Harrier and the Safari. We expect more details to come to light in the coming weeks.

MG Astor

Earlier this month, MG Motor India showcased its new AI technology that is set to debut with the Astor mid-size SUV. To be packed with a personal AI assistant, level two ADAS features, and a petrol engine, the Astor is all set to take the Korean siblings by the horns. Although MG has not disclosed any specific timeline, we expect it to be launched around the festive period. To know more about the upcoming MG Astor, click here.