    2022 BMW 7 Series spied with split lights and autonomous hardware

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    1,005 Views
    -        Expected reveal later this year

    -         New autonomous hardware being tested

    Been on test for some time now, the next-generation BMW 7 Series is slowly losing its concealment on the prototypes. The Bavarian flagship’s test mule we see here seems to be wearing production-ready headlamps and tail lamps along with a sticker that tells us that it’s an autonomous test vehicle. 

    Left Side View

    It appears strange under the wraps, but the split design for the headlamps now looks inevitable. At first, it appears to take cues from the older Rolls Royce Phantom’s upright design. But it might not be the case once the camo drops. The massive grille also appears to have newer sensors attached to the mainframe as a part of the autonomous hardware.  The lower grille seems to run across the entire fascia but there might be some changes to it departing from the conventional design as well. 

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    One interesting element visible here are the vertical slits on either side of the fascia which are adjoined to the lower, squared-off headlamps. It will surely lend the 7 a square-ish appeal like an old-school styling. At the back, the high-placed deck has BMW’s newer design for the tail lamps. The bumpers are simple and have no exhaust tips sticking out at the back. 

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Although this prototype was a conventionally powered version, there’s an all-electric version on its way. Sadly BMW will put the fabled V12 engine of the 7 to rest with this generation. The all-electric i7 will become the new flagship but the smaller combustion engine will continue to be offered in both petrol and diesel guise. 

    The new-gen BMW 7 Series is expected to break cover later this year, first in concept and then in production guise. The upcoming IAA motor show is a possible platform where we could see the next 7.

    BMW 7 Series
    BMW 7 Series
    ₹ 1.38 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
