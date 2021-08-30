Tata Motors supplies Nexon EV to MCGM

- Delivered under the agreement with EESL

- To be used by MCGM officials

Earlier in May 2021, Tata Motors has bagged a contract with Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL), a fully owned subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) to deliver 300 units of Tata Nexon EVs. Taking a step further in fulfilling the agreement, the carmaker has delivered the Nexon EV to the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM).

In a similar fashion, 10 units of Nexon EV were delivered to the senior officials associated with the Statue of Unity located in Gujarat. The total cost of the contract with CESL is estimated to be around Rs 44 crore and to know more about it here.

Besides this, Tata Motors is rumoured to be working on a retuned version of the Nexon EV. It is expected to utilise the same 30.2kWh battery pack churning out 7bhp more at 134bhp. The charging options and features are likely to remain the same as offered on the outgoing model. To know more about it, click here.

Additionally, to boost electric mobility in the country, the Indian carmaker has initiated its eMobility ecosystem called the “Tata UniEVerse”. Under this program, the Tata group companies including Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Finance, and Croma work in tandem to achieve a sustainable EV infrastructure.