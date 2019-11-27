New car launches in India in December 2019

Car manufacturers in the country are looking forward to end the year on a high note with a slew of new car launches along with some of the most-awaited product unveilings. Next month, four premium cars are expected to be launched in the country, namely – Mercedes-Benz GLC facelift, Jaguar XE facelift, Porsche Cayenne Coupe and the new Audi A8. Additionally, Tata Motors will showcase its premium hatchback, the Altroz and the Nexon EV. MG Motor will also display its second product for India, the ZS EV. Read below to learn more about the upcoming cars in India in December 2019.

Mercedes-Benz GLC facelift

Mercedes-Benz will launch the GLC facelift in India on 3 December 2019. The SUV made a global debut earlier this year at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. Changes will be limited to cosmetic updates, while mechanically it will continue to be powered by a BS6 compliant 2.0-litre diesel engine that currently powers the C-Class and the E-Class sedans.

Jaguar XE facelift

Jaguar will launch the XE facelift in India on 4 December. This variant will have various cosmetic and feature upgrades with no changes in terms of the existing engine options. The new model features a wider and lower appearance with sleek aerodynamics to render it a muscular stance.

Porsche Cayenne Coupe

Porsche will launch the Cayenne Coupe in India on 13 December. The upcoming model will be available in three variants - Cayenne Coupe, Cayenne Turbo Coupe, and Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupe. The upcoming Porsche Cayenne Coupe will come with two high-performance engine options.

New Audi A8 L

Audi India had opened the bookings for the A8 L in India in August and is likely to launch it in the country by next month. This new A8 L sports an evolutionary design that was derived from the 2016 Prologue concept. It is loaded with new technology both in terms of comfort features as well as safety options and it will be offered for the Indian market only in the long-wheelbase guise.

MG ZS EV

MG Motor India will display the ZS EV in India on 5 December. The ZS EV is the brand’s second product in India after the Hector. The company has revealed a list of safety features that will be offered in the upcoming model. This includes a safety cage for the EV battery, six airbags, rear passenger seat belt reminder, pedestrian alert system, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Start Assist (HSA), ABS, ESP and Isofix child seat anchorages.

Tata Altroz

Tata will unveil its long awaited premium hatchback in India next month. The hatchback is expected to be launched in the first quarter of 2020. This will be the first product to be based on the ALFA platform, which will also underpin a mini SUV that will be developed on the lines of the Tata H2X concept. Under the hood, the Tata Altroz will be offered with two petrol engines and a diesel motor.

Tata Nexon EV

Tata will also exhibit its most-anticipated product this year- the Nexon EV. It is believed that the electric SUV is expected to get a driving range of around 300kms. The latest nugget of information reveals that the battery pack will be offered with a segment-first eight-year warranty. The Lithium-ion battery pack is protected by an IP67 level compatible system and will be liquid cooled as well as compatible with all fast charging systems.