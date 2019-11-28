Second-generation Mahindra XUV500 spied again, interiors leaked

- Next-gen Mahindra XUV500 could be unveiled at the 2020 Auto Expo

- The model will rival the TataGravitas, Kia Seltos and the Jeep Compass

Ahead of its debut that could take place at the 2020 Auto Expo, the next-gen Mahindra XUV500 has been spotted during a public road test once again. New spy images shared on the web reveal the interior of the upcoming model.

As seen in the spy images, the new generation Mahindra XUV500 will come equipped with a new interior theme. The dashboard will feature piano black inserts while a large touchscreen infotainment system is positioned above the air vents in the centre console. The model also receives a new flat bottom steering wheels with steering mounted controls and a manually adjustable IRVM.

The spy image of the 2020 Mahindra XUV500 test-mule also reveals the new flush fitting door handle design, which seems to be inspired from the likes of Lamborghini. The ORVMs of the model have also been redesigned and now feature an integrated turn indicator that is placed higher as compared to the outgoing model. Also on offer will be the new signature Mahindra grille with multiple vertical slats.

Powertrain options on the new Mahindra XUV500 could include an all-new BS6 compliant 2.0-litre diesel engine tuned to produce 180bhp. The company may also offer a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol motor. Transmission options are likely to be limited to a six-speed manual unit and an automatic unit. Once launched, the second-gen Mahindra XUV500 will rival the likes of the MG Hector, Tata Harrier, Kia Seltos, Jeep Compass and the upcoming Tata Gravitas.

Image Source