New Audi Q7 to be launched in India in January 2022

Audi India will start its new year with the launch of its popular SUV, the Q7 facelift. The German carmaker has confirmed that the second-generation Q7 facelift will be launched in India sometime in January, 2022. That said, Audi has already commenced assembling the new Q7 at its plant (SAVWIPL) in Aurangabad, Maharashtra earlier this month.

The facelift brings cosmetic updates to the exterior of the Q7. There is a new face that matches with the up-to-the-minute Q family range. More precisely, Audi has given new signature daytime running lights, redesigned grille with a chrome frame adjoining Matrix LED headlamps, a new bumper with larger air inlets and incorporated air curtains. Similarly, the SUV gets a new set of alloy wheels and tweaked LED rear lights with chrome trim.

The new Q7 gets redesigned fascia, centre console and new steering wheel. The minimalist design of the dashboard adds a sense of newness to the cabin. Apart from that, there is a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.1-inch infotainment system and an 8.6-inch touchscreen for air-con controls - for the first time. Moreover, the India-spec Q7 facelift is very likely to have premium leather upholstery, a hi-fi surround sound system, multi-zone temperature control, wireless charging and suchlike.

Audi is most likely to provide a 3.0-litre V6 turbocharged petrol engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. And it is expected to produce 335bhp and 500Nm. In addition, the Q7 facelift is expected to come with a quattro all-wheel-drive system as standard. Once launched, it will compete against the BMW X7, Mercedes-Benz GLS, Volvo XC90 and the Land Rover Discovery.